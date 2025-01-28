Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wynne Evans has reportedly been ‘axed’ from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

He issued a public apology after making ‘inappropriate’ comment about co-star.

The Go Compare star will not appear on the remaining dates on the tour.

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has been ‘axed’ from the live tour amid a scandal over his "inappropriate" comments about a co-star. The singer - and former Celebrity Masterchef winner - issued a public apology but is reportedly set to be dropped from the remaining dates on the tour.

The face of Go Compare, Wynne competed in the 2024 series of the hit BBC competition show. He was then announced to be part of the traditional live shows, which gives fans a chance to see their favourites perform in person.

However he has reportedly been removed from the tour and will not appear on the remaining dates. Here’s all you need to know:

Wynne Evans has been 'axed' from Strictly tour | BBC

The Sun reports that the singer has been dropped from the remaining dates of the Strictly Come Dancing tour. A source told the paper: “He's had repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to reign it in. He's not been taking it in, in this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguard everyone.

"He's had a tough time with the death of his brother and people should give him some slack, he is going to take this time off to do some self reflection. He has a lot of support from a lot of the backstage dancers. It's been a really sad ending to what has been a really fun tour."

What did Wynne Evans say?

Wynne was heard making a sexual jibe about one of his co-stars on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, according to the Sun.

In an apology, Wynne said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise."

It follows the scandal that engulfed Masterchef last year - leading to presenter Gregg Wallace stepping down pending an investigation. His replacement for Celebrity Masterchef has been announced.