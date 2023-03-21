Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex rail delays: Train line switched off due to trespassers

Trains in Sussex have been subject to major delays after the electricity had to be switched off this afternoon (Tuesday, March 21).

By Sam Morton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

In a post on Twitter at 1.20pm, Southern Rail said it had received reports of trespassers on the railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton.

“For safety reasons, the power to the track will be switched off whilst the emergency services respond,” a spokesperson said. “Services in this area will be subject to delay.”

Trains were unable to move between Portsmouth and Havant, whilst Southern services towards Portsmouth have been subject to delay and alteration.

All lines have since reopened but trains may still be cancelled, delayed or revised until 6pm.
To help with people’s journeys, Southern said passengers could use train tickets on Stagecoach route 700 between Littlehampton and Portsmouth.

Trains will terminate and restart at either Barnham, Chichester or Bognor Regis, Southern said, but services towards Southampton will still be able to run.

A spokesperson added: “We recommend that you check before travelling and allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey."

At 2pm, the train company confirmed the trespasser had now been safely removed from the railway and the traction current had been restored.

Southern added: “All services will be back on the move in the area very shortly. Our control teams will now work to restore the train service but this will take some time

“Please continue to allow extra time to complete your journey and check before you travel.”

All lines have since reopened but trains may still be cancelled, delayed or revised until 6pm.

The spokesperson added: “It will take some time to regulate the service and restore it to the planned timetable. There will still be some alterations in effect.

“Southern services to/from Portsmouth may still be altered, and terminate and restart at either Barnham, Chichester or Bognor Regis.”

