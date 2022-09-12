In 2020, developers were successful in an appeal against the decision to reject plans for a crematorium at 10 Acre Field, north of Grevatts Lane, Yapton.

Two years on, a new junction is being built at the junction of A259 Grevatt’s Lane and Grevatt’s Lane West.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractor, Mildren Construction, said the works will include a slip lane to provide vehicular access up to the new crematorium development.

In 2020, developers were successful in an appeal against the decision to reject plans for a crematorium at 10 Acre Field, north of Grevatts Lane, Yapton. Photo: Mildren Construction Ltd

Project manager Matt Liggett added: “These works will include the widening of a section of the current A259 to incorporate a new slip lane for vehicles that need to use the new junction.

"The works will also include the installation of new vehicle safety barriers, signage and verge markers and resurfacing of the road and footway/cyclepath.”

Mr Liggett said workmen have ‘made an initial start’ by cutting and stripping back ‘some of the existing overgrown vegetation’ to the roadside.

"This has enabled us to check the proposed new road designs against the locations of existing ditches and drainage,” he said.

A new junction is being built at the junction of A259 Grevatt’s Lane and Grevatt’s Lane West. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Once the designs are verified, we will look to start on the road widening works, hopefully before the end of September.

"This will see use of temporary traffic lights to ensure the safety of both workers and motorists."

Due to the ‘traffic-sensitive nature of the road’, traffic lights will only be set-up during ‘off-peak’ daylight hours (9.30am to 3.30pm).

The planned completion of the project is March 2023, the developers said.

Once complete, the road will ‘provide a safe access and egress to and from the new development’.

Addressing the disruption that motorists or bus passengers can expect, Mr Liggett added: “All avenues to minimise disruption have been discussed and considered alongside the team at West Sussex Highways.

"Use of temporary lights, when necessary, during off-peak hours only.

"The plan is to widen the road to the southern verge firstly.

"This will provide additional road width for traffic to pass through when the works to the northern verge are undertaken, thereby minimising time periods that temporary lights are needed.

"The final part of the works, the resurfacing, is to be undertaken under a road closure during the night.”

The appeal decision, issued two years ago, ruled that the application should be allowed and granted planning permission for a single chapel crematorium, with car parking, landscape works, surface water drainage features and associated highway improvements. Click here to read more