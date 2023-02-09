Southern Water has revealed why temporary traffic lights have appeared on the A259 in Shoreham.

Southern Water workmen were reportedly ‘digging up the road’ on A259 Norfolk Bridge earlier today (Thursday, February 9).

Photos from the scene showed temporary traffic lights in operation and the footpath was closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are currently carrying out emergency works next to the A259,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

Southern Water workmen are reportedly ‘digging up the road’ on on A259 Norfolk Bridge. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“This is due to a burst pressurised sewer close to Norfolk Bridge in Shoreham.

“We recognise these works on this road is causing disruption to residents and commuters, and we’re very sorry for this, however these repairs must be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The permit for the two-way traffic control is until February 22, however we hope to finish works before then.”

According to an AA travel report, a detour is in operation, affecting buses towards Shoreham High Street.

Long queues are building up in the area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is said to be slow both ways between A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) and The Saltings (Saltings roundabout).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern Water vehicle has been spotted nearby. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad