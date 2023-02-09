Southern Water workmen were reportedly ‘digging up the road’ on A259 Norfolk Bridge earlier today (Thursday, February 9).
Photos from the scene showed temporary traffic lights in operation and the footpath was closed.
"We are currently carrying out emergency works next to the A259,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.
“This is due to a burst pressurised sewer close to Norfolk Bridge in Shoreham.
“We recognise these works on this road is causing disruption to residents and commuters, and we’re very sorry for this, however these repairs must be carried out.
“The permit for the two-way traffic control is until February 22, however we hope to finish works before then.”
According to an AA travel report, a detour is in operation, affecting buses towards Shoreham High Street.
Traffic is said to be slow both ways between A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) and The Saltings (Saltings roundabout).