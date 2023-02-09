Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A259 traffic delays amid 'emergency works' and temporary lights in Shoreham

Southern Water has revealed why temporary traffic lights have appeared on the A259 in Shoreham.

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 5:23pm

Southern Water workmen were reportedly ‘digging up the road’ on A259 Norfolk Bridge earlier today (Thursday, February 9).

Photos from the scene showed temporary traffic lights in operation and the footpath was closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are currently carrying out emergency works next to the A259,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

Most Popular
Southern Water workmen are reportedly ‘digging up the road’ on on A259 Norfolk Bridge. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“This is due to a burst pressurised sewer close to Norfolk Bridge in Shoreham.

“We recognise these works on this road is causing disruption to residents and commuters, and we’re very sorry for this, however these repairs must be carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The permit for the two-way traffic control is until February 22, however we hope to finish works before then.”

According to an AA travel report, a detour is in operation, affecting buses towards Shoreham High Street.

Long queues are building up in the area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Traffic is said to be slow both ways between A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) and The Saltings (Saltings roundabout).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: A27 collision: Police confirm drug-driving arrest after crash in Southwick

Worthing parking chaos: Machines 'now accepting card payments' but questions remain over why fines were handed out

Massive pothole in Sussex is filled with tyre in it after Facebook complaint

A Southern Water vehicle has been spotted nearby. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poundland bosses 'will leave no stone unturned' after staff member assaulted at Worthing town centre shop

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to the roadworks on A259 Norfolk Bridge. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Southern WaterA259PoliceTrafficA27