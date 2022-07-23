A27 Shoreham Bypass - Fresh traffic delays after motorbike in collision hours after horsebox overturned

A second road traffic incident has been reported on the A27 near Shoreham-by-Sea.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 4:01 pm

A motorbike has reportedly been involved in a collision on A27 Shoreham Bypass Westbound at A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

There are reports of slow traffic in the area, following the crash near Shoreham Airport.

It follows an incident earlier this afternoon (Saturday, July 23), involving an overturned horsebox.

A27 Shoreham Bypass was reportedly closed westbound from A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) to A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off), after that collision. This was affecting traffic heading towards Worthing.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A27 at Shoreham shortly before 11am on Saturday, following reports of an overturned trailer blocking the westbound carriageway.

"No injuries were reported. Recovery of the vehicle was arranged and the road is now clear.”

