Part of the A283 in West Sussex remains closed a week after an incident involving a heavy goods vehicle – with temporary traffic lights to stay for the foreseeable future.

A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch on A283 Washington Road at Wiston around 9am last Thursday (November 17).

The road has been closed both ways, ever since, after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road.

The road was reopened to one lane of traffic days after the incident but, one week on, temporary traffic lights remain in place. These were installed ‘for the safety of both the public and workforce’, according to West Sussex Highways.

A construction vehicle has fallen off the back of a lorry near Steyning, forcing the A283 to close. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Investigations have continued this week to assess damage to the embankment, which is adjacent to the carriageway.

A county council spokesperson said on Thursday, November 24: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary traffic lights but these are in place for the protection of both the public and workforce and have meant we have been able to keep one lane of traffic open while our engineers’ and contractors’ investigations continue.

“The investigations have already revealed works to the embankment are required and no quick fix is possible.

"However, please be assured our engineers are working hard on a solution and, once finalised, we will be in a position to give an update on likely timescales for the full reopening of the road.”

The council confirmed it was made aware of issues with the temporary traffic lights, after they failed this (Thursday) morning. This caused additional traffic delays but the fault was quickly fixed by a contractor.

"We apologise for any inconvenience,” the council spokesperson added.

Delays remain on A283 Washington Road, both ways from B2135 Horsham Road to Water Lane.

‘Severe delays’ have been reported eastbound, with vehicles reportedly travelling at an average speed of five mph.

