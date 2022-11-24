A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch on A283 Washington Road at Wiston around 9am last Thursday (November 17).
The road has been closed both ways, ever since, after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road.
The road was reopened to one lane of traffic days after the incident but, one week on, temporary traffic lights remain in place. These were installed ‘for the safety of both the public and workforce’, according to West Sussex Highways.
Most Popular
Investigations have continued this week to assess damage to the embankment, which is adjacent to the carriageway.
A county council spokesperson said on Thursday, November 24: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary traffic lights but these are in place for the protection of both the public and workforce and have meant we have been able to keep one lane of traffic open while our engineers’ and contractors’ investigations continue.
“The investigations have already revealed works to the embankment are required and no quick fix is possible.
"However, please be assured our engineers are working hard on a solution and, once finalised, we will be in a position to give an update on likely timescales for the full reopening of the road.”
The council confirmed it was made aware of issues with the temporary traffic lights, after they failed this (Thursday) morning. This caused additional traffic delays but the fault was quickly fixed by a contractor.