A main road in West Sussex will be closed ‘for some time’ after a serious collision.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews are ‘currently responding to a road traffic collision’ on A29 Stane Street, near Slindon Golf Club. The fire service reported the incident shortly after 10pm on Wednesday (May 10).

Its statement on social media added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

According to AA Traffic sources, A29 Stane Street is closed both ways between The Golf Course and Five Oaks Roundabout.

Sussex Roads Police