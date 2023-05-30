Edit Account-Sign Out
Broken-down agricultural vehicle stops trains between Eastbourne and Lewes: level crossing now closed until tomorrow morning

Trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Lewes due to a broken-down agricultural vehicle that was blocking a level crossing in East Sussex, Southern Rail has said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:52 BST

At 10.59am on Tuesday, May 30, Southern posted on social media saying that services in the area were cancelled due to the broken-down vehicle at Berwick.

Southern later told passengers that those needing to get to Glynde, Berwick or Polegate would need to use local buses.

A spokesperson added: “Please note this option will add at least 60 minutes on to your journey time.”

Southern Rail. Picture from Phil DennettSouthern Rail. Picture from Phil Dennett
Southern Rail. Picture from Phil Dennett

At around 2.30pm Southern said all lines had reopened. Southern said: “Services are still delayed whilst we work to get back to our scheduled timetable. Please continue to check journey planners prior to making your journey.”

Southern has now said that the level crossing at Berwick will be closed until 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31). A spokesperson said: “Trains will be able to run through this area, however road traffic and pedestrians will have to use an alternative route as it is unsafe to cross.”

