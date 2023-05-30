Trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Lewes due to a broken-down agricultural vehicle that was blocking a level crossing in East Sussex, Southern Rail has said.

At 10.59am on Tuesday, May 30, Southern posted on social media saying that services in the area were cancelled due to the broken-down vehicle at Berwick.

Southern later told passengers that those needing to get to Glynde, Berwick or Polegate would need to use local buses.

A spokesperson added: “Please note this option will add at least 60 minutes on to your journey time.”

At around 2.30pm Southern said all lines had reopened. Southern said: “Services are still delayed whilst we work to get back to our scheduled timetable. Please continue to check journey planners prior to making your journey.”

Southern has now said that the level crossing at Berwick will be closed until 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31). A spokesperson said: “Trains will be able to run through this area, however road traffic and pedestrians will have to use an alternative route as it is unsafe to cross.”