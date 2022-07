The incident took place at the Lyons Farm junction at 8.24am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a collision between two cars near the Lyons Farm retail park in Worthing, at about 9.20am on Wednesday July 20.

Sussex Police responded to a two-car collision at Lyons Farm junction in Worthing earlier this (Wednesday, July 20) morning. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“No injuries were reported and the vehicles, a Kia and a Peugeot, were recovered.