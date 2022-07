AA Traffic said the A281 is partially blocked, and traffic is queuing, after a crash involving a car and a cyclist near The Hare and Hounds Pub.

The incident was first reported at 4.29pm.

AA Traffic has also reported congestion on the A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) heading into Cowfold. Travel time is around ten minutes.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.