Emergency services called to collision at Emsworth petrol station

Emergency service crews were called to a collision at a petrol station in Emsworth last night (Tuesday, March 7).

By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:11am

The incident happened at around 6.15pm at the BP garage on the A27, according to a resident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side atop another vehicle.

“One casualty was able to free himself from one of the vehicles involved and was treated for injuries by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

“HIWFRS made the scene safe before returning to station shortly before 9pm.”

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Collision by BP garage in Emsworth

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Collision by BP garage in Emsworth

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Collision by BP garage in Emsworth

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
