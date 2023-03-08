Emergency service crews were called to a collision at a petrol station in Emsworth last night (Tuesday, March 7).

The incident happened at around 6.15pm at the BP garage on the A27, according to a resident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find one vehicle on its side atop another vehicle.

“One casualty was able to free himself from one of the vehicles involved and was treated for injuries by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

“HIWFRS made the scene safe before returning to station shortly before 9pm.”

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

READ THIS:

1 . Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2 . Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3 . Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4 . Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Collision by BP garage in Emsworth Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales