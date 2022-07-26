The drivers’ pay has increased from £12.34 an hour to £14.25 with the deal backdated to April 1 this year. Pay will further increase to £15 an hour from January 1, 2023. In addition overtime rates will now be paid at time and a quarter.

The drivers are responsible for taking passengers to and from Gatwick’s terminals to distant airplanes for boarding and disembarking.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent pay increase and it delivers on Unite’s commitment to secure a fair day’s pay for its members.

Bus drivers employed by ABM at Gatwick Airport have achieved an inflation beating 21.5 per cent pay increase. Picture by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)

“Unite is now dedicated to enhancing and defending its members jobs, pay and conditions, this strategy is increasingly bearing fruit and the pay deal at ABM is a further example of that.”

The dramatic increase in pay is linked to the union’s organising success at ABM. In a few months membership has been transformed from one or two individuals to 100 per cent membership of Unite.