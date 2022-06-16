The airport isn’t expecting any major queuing issues today.

Posting on Twitter, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “Whilst we're not forecasting large queues we are advising all passengers to arrive 2.5 hours prior to their flight departure (3 hours for long haul).”

But some passengers have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at the length of the queues at baggage check-in and border control.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Jack MacConnell tweeted: “@British_Airways @Gatwick_Airport The queue for baggage checkin has grown to about 3hrs. There are three people checking in the long standard lane and FOUR checking the much shorter priority lane.”

Twitter user ‘Pip’ said: “The queues at passport control @Gatwick_Airport are DISGUSTING. Do something about it!! @UKBorder @pritipatel”

And Ged Gast added: “Landed Gatwick yesterday to shambles at Border Control. Understaffed, auto passport booths not working properly. Many UK passport holders sent to queue with rest of world. Forced to wait 1hr while border staff reduced visitors to tears, demanding answers. I am ashamed @mrjamesob”

But Twitter user ‘msgibbos’ said: “Amazing experience from all the staff @easyJet [email protected]_Airport today, and two weeks ago. Zero delays or queues.Thank you making our first family holiday abroad with two under 5’s go as smoothly as possible!”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air have all had cancellations today.

The airport said the airlines are responsible for their flying schedules and for handling its passengers at the airport check-in areas, departure gates and also for loading, unloading and delivering baggage back to passengers.

Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Passengers took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 15 to express their delight at how quickly they got through security and baggage drop-off.

Twitter user ‘D B Cooper’ said: “I could have posted pictures of the huge queues at baggage drop-off and security at Gatwick this morning but they wouldn’t have told the true story. Fast moving queues meant we went from car park to airside in about half an hour.”

And ‘Margaret’ tweeted: “06:30 Wednesday 15th, in @Gatwick_Airport and security queue around 11 minutes. Pretty happy with that... Especially when my train to airport was cancelled and I was worried! Good job Gatwick!! #GatwickAirport #SecurityWaitingTimes”

However, some passengers took to Twitter to say they were still experiencing long waits on Thursday, June 2.

Katie Howard tweeted: “Baggage reclaim at 3:10am this morning. Appears to be no baggage coming through and approx 9 flights waiting and more arriving. No updates either. Preparing for a 2 hour wait.”

In response, Gatwick Airport tweeted: “We understand how frustrating this must have been, Katie. Baggage reclaim is the responsibility of the airlines and their handlers.”

On Tuesday, May 31, there were no queues for airport security, and vast majority of check in areas were busy but no significant queuing, with the exception of Vueling.

On Saturday, May 28, Gatwick was ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it was set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

On Monday, May 23, disgruntled passengers said there were two-hour queues for security checks. On Tuesday, May 24, the Crawley Observer was told all queues had now gone.

On Wednesday, May 25 passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”