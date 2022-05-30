Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Today (Monday, May 30, Rik M Kim tweeted: “Busiest I’ve seen, but @Gatwick_Airport was very well organised, efficient, friendly staff. Very well done. The best in the U.K. in my opinion.”

@jlb26_ tweeted: “got through gatwick airport in 30-40 minutes this morning, plenty of bag drop terminals open and security looks busy but it’s moving fairly quick, not as bad as is being made out.”

But Alan Black said: “At Gatwick. Just about to board flight to Seville for family wedding - Flight just cancelled. No alternative flights, in fact no support offered at all. Thanks a bunch @easyJet @easyJet_press.”

He added: “Just spoken to @easyJet representative found hiding round corner in baggage reclaim. Claims delay due to @Gatwick_Airport currently only having one person on unloading baggage - . All impending easyjet and Gatwick customers be warned.”

On Saturday (May 28), Gatwick was ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it is set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

EasyJet have cancelled around 24 flights on Sunday.

On Monday (May 23), disgruntled passengers said there were two-hours queues for security checks. On Tuesday (May 24), the Crawley Observer was told all queues have now gone.

On Wednesday (May 25) passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “easyJet are having some issues processing passengers in our North Terminal this morning. We are working with the airline to help get people moving through the airport and on to their flights as fast as we can.”

Queue time for Gatwick security is currently 35 minutes. That does not include time taken to check-in if an easyJet passenger. No other airlines impacted by check in issues

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

