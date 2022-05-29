Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

And today (Saturday, May 28), Gatwick is ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing it is set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over the next ten days.

EasyJet have cancelled more than 15 flights so far today.

A Gatwick Airports spokesperson said: “(The) airport is operating as normal for the start of a busy half-term holiday. (There are) no queues whatsoever for security.

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

"Our airline check in areas are busy. (The) only issue is with Vueling where waits are longer than usual.”

Posting on Twitter, another Gatwick spokesperson added: “Our security queues are very normal for a Sunday. We always recommend arriving at least 2 hours before a short haul flight, and 3 hours before a long haul.”

But some travellers reported that queues at the airport were ‘longer than any check in queue’ they’ve seen.

Andrew Armstrong (drumon25), also posting on Twitter said: “If you enjoy super long queues for literally everything (toilets, food venues, other queues.. ) 0 customer service staff (see pic), conflicting flight information and super expensive food, @Gatwick_Airport is the place to fly from.”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

Helèna Hicks (@_HelenaHicks) added: “And so it begins. The queue for @vueling check in at @Gatwick_Airport.

“They’ve made a separate holding pen which is longer than any check in queue I’ve seen before.

On Monday (May 23), disgruntled passengers said there were two-hours queues for security checks. On Tuesday (May 24), the Crawley Observer was told all queues have now gone.

On Wednesday (May 25) passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “easyJet are having some issues processing passengers in our North Terminal this morning. We are working with the airline to help get people moving through the airport and on to their flights as fast as we can.”

Queue time for Gatwick security is currently 35 minutes. That does not include time taken to check-in if an easyJet passenger. No other airlines impacted by check in issues

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

On Saturday (May 28) Gatwick was ‘operating normally’ despite easyJet announcing the airline was set to cancel more than 200 flights from the airport over half-term.