Airports across the country have faced huge queues following the removal of Covid travel restrictions. The pandemic is having a huge impact on airports in two ways.

In the short-term current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal but in the long term thousands of aviation professionals left the industry, taking with them everything from decades of experience to security clearance.

British Airways and easyJet are two airlines which have had widespread cancellations in recent months.

The queue at Gatwick at 6.30am on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Gatwick is one of the airports which has not suffered with long queues compared to the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

And today, one passenger told us: “Not too bad, 30 mins to get through. Twenty minutes of that was being pulled over and searched, as always!”

On Monday (May 23), disgruntled passengers said there were two-hours queues for security checks. On Tuesday (May 24), the Crawley Observer was told all queues have now gone.

On Wednesday (May 25) passengers were tweeting about the queues again. Rachel Rose tweeted: “Never seen such a long queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport. Good job I've still got a few years on my passport or it would expire before I get through. Seeing parts of the airport I didn't know existed!!”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “easyJet are having some issues processing passengers in our North Terminal this morning. We are working with the airline to help get people moving through the airport and on to their flights as fast as we can.”

Queue time for Gatwick security is currently 35 minutes. That does not include time taken to check-in if an easyJet passenger. No other airlines impacted by check in issues

Earlier this month, Gatwick Airport advised passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods to help avoid queues. They said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels.

"Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.”

Queues at Gatwick Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022

The Crawley Observer now understands queues are down to 30 minutes and are dissipating.

One passenger asked the airport on twitter: “My question to you is why are you unaware that this is happening? What aren’t you providing information about it and explanation?? It’s taking over 2 hours to get through security because you have very few staff on and your escalators are blocked off.”

@markbonnergbh tweeted: “Why is there 1200 people in a queue for security at @Gatwick_Airport #southterminal Arghhhhhhhh!”