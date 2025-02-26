Gatwick expansion plans decision - LIVE: Transport secretary 'sets out path' to approving £2.2bn Northern Runway project today
All the signs pointed to Alexander approving the plans, which will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year. The plans are being opposed by campaign groups, who say they will launch legal challenges against the project.
But the Planning Inspectorate initially rejected the West Sussex airport's application to bring its emergency runway into routine use. The Planning Inspectorate then recommended Ms Alexander should give the project the go-ahead if adjustments are made on issues such as the proportion of passengers who travel to and from the airport by public transport, and noise mitigation.
The airport has until April 24 to respond.
- The £2.2bn project will see the emergency runway brought into more routine use
- The project is expected to create 14,000 new jobs and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.
- The Northern Runway plans are privately financed
- It would help the airport meet future passenger demand by serving around 75 million passengers a year by the late 2030s
- Campaign groups like CAGNE, CPRE and GACC all oppose the plans because of the environmental impact
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans but Gatwick must make changes
- Final decision will now be in October
Gatwick's Northern Runway Proposals - Dual Operations
JLA statement
The Joint Local Authorities note that the decision on the DCO has been delayed until 27 October 2025. The Secretary of State letter and Examining Authorities Recommendation Report published yesterday need to be carefully reviewed.
Crawley MP to ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Government’s London Gatwick expansion decision
Crawley MP Peter Lamb will ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s plans for a second runway at London Gatwick.
Mr Lamb said: “Major infrastructure proposals are determined on the basis of impartial planning inspector recommendations.”
GACC puts Government 'on notice' over ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ Gatwick Airport runway decision
The Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) have put the Government ‘on notice’ over their ‘dangerous and responsible decision’ to back a second runway at London Gatwick.
Peter Barclay, chair of GACC said: “Today GACC are putting the Government on notice that, should they go ahead with what seems to be their revised plan, we will legally challenge what is still a dangerous and irresponsible decision.”
Lib Dem MPs call on Government to ‘listen to local communities’ and ground expansion, after decision delayed following campaign
Liberal Democrat MPs across the South East have called on the Government to listen to local communities and scrap plans for expansion at Gatwick Airport.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she is ‘minded to approve’ expansion plans, despite serious environmental and health concerns.
However, Alexander also announced further delays to the final decision which is now due in October 2025, requiring Gatwick to fulfil additional measures.
These measures include Gatwick to put noise mitigation measures in place, after Liberal Democrat MPs highlighted the detrimental impacts of airport noise on local communities to Alexander in a joint letter.
CAGNE will ‘continue to hold Gatwick’s feet to the fire’ after Government's second runway decision
Campaign group CAGNE will ‘continue to hold Gatwick’s feet to the fire’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s second runway plans.
A CAGNE spokesperson said: “We welcome the extension by the Secretary of State until October as she has obviously recognised the many holes in the Gatwick Airport submissions during the planning hearings.”
Horsham MP welcomes Government’s ‘unexpected eleventh hour delay’ on expansion of London Gatwick
Horsham MP John Milne has welcomed the Government’s ‘unexpected eleventh hour delay’ on the expansion of London Gatwick.
Mr Milne welcomed the announcement – but said it was ‘clearly not the end of the battle’.
The Liberal Democrat, who last year became the first non-Conservative MP to represent the constituency since 1876, said the Government’s plans will have a ‘devastating impact’ on the area, and was ‘clearly incompatible’ with their net zero targets.
Mr Milne called on local businesses and residents to ‘voice their concerns’ while he continued to ‘push for a reversal of these plans’.
GMB responds to Government's announcement
GMB has responded to the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stating that she is "minded to approve" Gatwick expansion.
"Today's announcement from the Secretary of State clearing 'a path' to Gatwick Airport’s expansion is very welcome.
"Thousands of workers across the region depend on the airport for their jobs and livelihoods.
"GMB looks forward to working with Gatwick Airport Limited, and employers operating in Gatwick, to make sure high quality, unionised jobs are at the heart of the construction and operation of an expanded airport."
Decision to approve second runway at Gatwick ‘bewildering’ and ‘incomprehensible’, say campaign groups
Campaigners have described the decision to approve a second runway at London Gatwick, subject to changes to some of the planning conditions, as ‘bewildering’ and ‘incomprehensible’.
Countryside charity CPRE Sussex and environmental organisation Friends of the Earth have both issued statements following this morning’s announcement.
Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate response
Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, London Gatwick said: “We welcome today’s announcement that the Secretary of State for Transport is minded to approve our Northern Runway plans and has outlined a clear pathway to full approval later in the year.
“It is vital that any planning conditions attached to the final approval enable us to make a decision to invest £2.2bn in this project and realise the full benefits of bringing the Northern Runway into routine use.
“We will of course engage fully in the extended process for a final decision.
"We stand ready to deliver this project which will create 14,000 jobs and generate £1bn a year in economic benefits. By increasing resilience and capacity we can support the UK’s position as a leader in global connectivity and deliver substantial trade and economic growth in the South East and more broadly. We have also outlined to government how we plan to grow responsibly to meet increasing passenger demand, while minimising noise and environmental impacts.”
Government approval for the expansion of London Gatwick welcomed by Unite
Government approval for the expansion of London Gatwick has been welcomed by Unite, which represents 7,000 workers at the airport.
The union said the expansion should boost highly skilled, well-paid, unionised jobs.
Heidi Alexander statement
The examining authority’s report on the Gatwick Airport Development Consent Order application was received on 27 November 2024. Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, a decision must be made within 3 months of receipt of the examining authority’s report unless the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline is exercised and a statement is made to Parliament announcing the new deadline. The current deadline for a decision is 27 February 2025.
This statement confirms that today (27 February 2025) I have issued a ‘minded to approve’ letter for the Gatwick Airport Northern Runway Development Consent Order (DCO) under the Planning Act 2008.
Given the examining authority’s report, for the first time, recommends an alternative DCO which includes a range of controls on the operation of the scheme and not all the provisions have been considered during the examination, I am issuing a minded to approve decision that provides some additional time to seek views from all parties on the provisions, prior to a final decision.
The deadline for the final decision is now extended to 27 October 2025 (an extension of 9 months). The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to give development consent for the above application.
Friends of the Earth reaction
At a time when we should be doubling down on climate action, given the weather extremes we're seeing globally and near daily warnings that our planet’s health systems are at breaking point, signalling support for Gatwick’s expansion is totally bewildering.
Extended deadline
The extended deadline is now for the final decision is October 27 - in nine months time
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway at London Gatwick
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
The transport secretary's support does not guarantee the expansion will go ahead as it would still need planning permission.
London Gatwick has until April 24 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made in October.
Dismay as Gatwick Airport expansion gets ‘minded to approve’ nod from government
CPRE Sussex says taxpayers will be left footing the bill as second runway looking likely to get the green light. Campaigners have described today’s decision to approve a second runway at Gatwick Airport, subject to changes to some of the planning conditions, as bad economics and ‘totally incompatible with the single biggest threat to our countryside’ – the growing climate crisis. Transport Secretary of State Heidi Alexander indicated in a Written Ministerial Statement on 27 February 2025 that she is ‘minded to approve’ the project, if changes are made to the ‘Development Control Order’ granting permission – with a final decision by October. CPRE Sussex says arguments that airport expansion would boost the economy are flawed. A recent report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) found expanding UK airports will not deliver serious economic growth. The charity also says a second runway at Gatwick will put pressure on local housing affordability at a time when neighbouring Crawley has already declared a housing emergency. Director Paul Steedman said: “The second runway is bad economics, bad for local people, bad for the countryside and disastrous for efforts to fight climate change. We are hugely disappointed that the evidence-based arguments against this expansion, and the concerns of residents, look set to be ignored. However, despite this setback, we will continue to fight for the health of the Sussex countryside and its residents.” CPRE Sussex says Gatwick Airport expansion makes achieving net zero targets almost impossible and taxpayers, farmers and homeowners will be left footing the bill for dealing with the impacts of climate breakdown. A second runway will also lead to increased air and noise pollution, risking the health and wellbeing of residents and blighting the Sussex countryside. Mr Steedman said: “This incomprehensible decision is a blow to anyone who wants to protect Sussex – and the wider world – from the misery of drought, flooding and extreme weather events. The Government’s own climate change committee has said we need to manage demand for flights in the UK.”
'A path to approving'
We understand Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has ‘set out a path to approving’ Gatwick airport's expansion project following the planning inspectorate initially rejected the airport’s application to bring its emergency runway into routine use.
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.