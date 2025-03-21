Heathrow 'safely able to restart flights' after electrical substation fire shuts airport

Heathrow says it’s now 'safely able to restart flights' – and hopes to run a 'full operation' tomorrow – following the closure of the airport due to a substation fire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has been closed all day after a major fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Heathrow had issued a statement on X explaining that it had experienced a ‘significant power outage’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because the substation, in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, supplies the airport, Heathrow will be shut until 11.59pm tonight ‘to maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues’.

A fire in a transformer in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, west London, which means Heathrow will be closed all day on Friday, March 21. Picture courtesy of London Fire Brigade

The statement ended: “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

But now Heathrow Airport says it hopes to ‘run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly’, having announced it is now safely able to ‘restart’ flights.

Heathrow says its teams have worked ‘tirelessly since the incident to ensure a speedy recovery’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also urges passengers not to travel to the airport unless the airline has advised them to do so.

In a statement shared on X, the airport says it will prioritise the ‘repatriation and relocation of aircraft’.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident to ensure a speedy recovery.

“We’re now safely able to restart flights, prioritising repatriation and relocation of aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please do not travel to the airport unless your airline has advised you to do so.

“We hope to run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly.

“Our priority remains the safety of our passengers and those working at the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident.