The AA said it first received a report about the incident at 10.50am this morning (Tuesday, December 27).

An AA spokesperson added: “Queueing traffic for two miles and one lane closed due to crash on M23 southbound between J8 M25 and J9 (Gatwick Airport). Congestion to onlookers northbound as well. Coned-off in lane one (of four), three miles after the M25, after a 20-minute stoppage.”