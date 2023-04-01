Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Littlehampton A259 collision: Woman arrested as pensioner left with serious injuries

A pensioner was left with serious injuries following a collision on the A259 in Littlehampton yesterday (Friday, March 31), police said.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Sussex Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 11am.

Police said the incident involved a red Nissan Micra and a black Nissan Note between Wick Roundabout and Bridge Road Roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were assisted by fire and ambulance services at the scene, and the Note driver, an 80-year-old woman from Worthing, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Most Popular
Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture from Sussex Police
Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture from Sussex Police
Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture from Sussex Police

“The Micra driver, a 45-year-old woman from Horley in Surrey, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. She was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving, and released on bail until June 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured the incident or the events leading up to it on camera, is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference 47230059126.

“We’d also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as a section of the road was closed while emergency services were in attendance.”

Littlehampton A259 collision: Woman taken to hospital for treatment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LIVE: A259 reopens after Littlehampton collision; see statement from ambulance service

A259 reopens after Littlehampton collision sparked major emergency response

A259PoliceSussex Police