Sussex Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses to the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 11am.
Police said the incident involved a red Nissan Micra and a black Nissan Note between Wick Roundabout and Bridge Road Roundabout.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were assisted by fire and ambulance services at the scene, and the Note driver, an 80-year-old woman from Worthing, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“The Micra driver, a 45-year-old woman from Horley in Surrey, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. She was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving, and released on bail until June 30.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured the incident or the events leading up to it on camera, is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference 47230059126.
“We’d also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as a section of the road was closed while emergency services were in attendance.”