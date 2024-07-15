Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Highways has announced to drivers in Sussex, Surrey and beyond that the M25 has reopened.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said the road reopened seven hours ahead of schedule following the third full weekend closure as part of a £317m project in Surrey.

They said the M25 was closed between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (Chertsey) for the construction and installation of a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10, and two overhead gantries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure had been in place from 9pm on Friday, July 12, and was set to end at 6am on Monday, July 15.

National Highways said the M25 was closed between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (Chertsey) for the construction and installation of a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10, and two overhead gantries

National Highways project lead Jonathan Wade said: “Thanks to the good progress made throughout the weekend by the project team, it was reopened ahead of schedule at 10.45pm last night. We’re delighted that we have been able to complete the work in good time and reduce any further disruption. We would like to thank drivers who took on board our advice, avoided the closure and completed their journeys in other ways, which significantly reduced traffic levels in the area and ensure everything went according to plan."

National Highways said the new bridge consists of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes. They said it was installed as part of ongoing work to make journeys safer and reduce pollution. This was the third closure of five scheduled between now and the completion date in Summer 2025.