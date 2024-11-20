Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision near Lewes, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after reports of a crash near Lewes on Thursday evening (November 19).

AA Traffic News reported at 5.42pm on Thursday: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A26 Eastbound at A27 (Southerham Roundabout).”

The AA live map showed heavy traffic around Lewes on the A27.

There have been reports of a crash this evening (Tuesday, November 19) near Lewes.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, November 20: “Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on A27, near Lewes at 5.30pm on Tuesday (19 November). A man, the rider of the motorbike, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

