Passengers urged to know their rights before jetting off from London Gatwick and Heathrow this Christmas

With millions expected to jet off over the festive season, the UK Civil Aviation Authority is urging people to know their consumer rights and pack safely before jetting off from London Gatwick and Heathrow this Christmas.

Last December almost 11 million passengers, including more than seven million from airports in London and the Southeast, jetted off from UK airports to visit loved ones, take in some winter sun or enjoy a winter sports trip.

This year the regulator’s data trends suggest airports will be even busier as demand for flights is expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

The regulator’s ‘Know Before You Go’ campaign includes some top tips on booking trips, how to pack safely and what people are entitled to if their flight is disrupted.

To help passengers, the regulator has produced a series of short, animated videos that will be running on its social media channels.

Selina Chadha, director of the Consumer and Markets Group at the UK Civil Aviation Authority said: "Flying abroad during the festive season is a tradition for millions across the UK. While the aviation industry is dedicated to ensuring smooth journeys, disruption can sometimes occur.

"We strongly encourage passengers to familiarise themselves with their rights before heading to the airport, so they feel confident and well-prepared to address any unexpected challenges."

The regulator has revealed its top six seasonal tips for passengers:

Check before you take off to make sure you are aware of your airline's specific policies regarding lithium batteries as they can pose a serious fire risk.

Watch out if you are travelling with Christmas or New Year party materials that contain explosives or other dangerous goods. Party poppers are banned from being flown in aircraft, while Christmas crackers can be carried but must be in their original packaging.

Make sure you know in advance that if your flight is delayed for whatever reason your airline should look after you - this can include providing food and drink depending on the length of delay, as well as accommodation if you are delayed overnight.

Be aware that if your flight is cancelled you should be offered a choice of a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity, or an alternative date suitable for you. This can include flights on other airlines.

Think ahead and check your baggage allowance and contents in advance to avoid unexpected fees or having to give up personal goods at the airport.

Know that lost or damaged luggage is the responsibility of the airline and the amount of compensation you could receive will depend on the value of items lost or damaged, but subject to limits set by international laws.