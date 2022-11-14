Person rescued after being trapped in vehicle following Eastbourne collision
Emergency service crews were called to a collision in Eastbourne this morning (Monday, November 14), according to an eye-witness.
An eye-witness said crews from Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to a single-vehicle collision in Victoria Drive at around 10.35am.
An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Two appliances attended a road traffic collision in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, at 10.22am today. Firefighters rescued one person trapped in a small vehicle.”
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.