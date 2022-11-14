Edit Account-Sign Out
Person rescued after being trapped in vehicle following Eastbourne collision

Emergency service crews were called to a collision in Eastbourne this morning (Monday, November 14), according to an eye-witness.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 1:23pm

An eye-witness said crews from Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to a single-vehicle collision in Victoria Drive at around 10.35am.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Two appliances attended a road traffic collision in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, at 10.22am today. Firefighters rescued one person trapped in a small vehicle.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Emergency service crews in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup

Emergency service crews in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup
Emergency service crews in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup
