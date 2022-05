The AA said Golden Jubilee Way is closed southbound between Dittons Road and Willingdon Drove due to a stalled lorry.

The incident was first reported to the AA at 1.23pm today (Wednesday, May 25).

An eye-witness said there is an oil spill which could leave the road closed for ‘at least a few hours’.

