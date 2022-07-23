Engineering works are due to take place in the Ford / Littlehampton area today (Saturday, July 23) and tomorrow (Sunday).

This will affect Southern Rail services to, from and via Barnham Station.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place in the Ford / Littlehampton area, closing lines overnight on Saturday evening / Sunday evening.

The engineering works will affect Southern Rail services to, from and via Barnham Station.. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

"On Saturday, the 23:15 London Victoria to Chichester service will terminate at Worthing. A replacement bus will run from Worthing to Chichester.

“On Sunday, between 12.30am and 7.45 on Sunday, buses will replace trains between; Barnham and Angmering and Barnham and Littlehampton.”

Southern has also reminded passengers that national industrial action is taking place next Wednesday (July 27).

A spokesperson added: “Services will be severely disrupted; please only travel by rail if necessary.

“On Thursday, July 28, services starts much later than normal. A Sunday service will then operate.”

