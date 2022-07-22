‘After two fallow years during the pandemic’, the popular festival is scheduled to be ‘back and better than ever’ on Sunday, August 14.

As part of the event, Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station will open its doors to the public for its annual open day.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Each year the harbour plays host to an event celebrating all things nautical.

"We aim to showcase as many of the different activities that take place on the river as possible in one day – including dinghy sailing, yachts, workboats, powerboats, paddleboarding, angling, RNLI lifeboats, jetskis, flyboards and hovercraft to name a few.

"Several exciting visiting and resident vessels will also be open for tours on Town Quay.”

Visitors will get an opportunity to; go aboard ‘various exciting boats’; enjoy shoreside stalls and live music; learn about the marine environment and steer a 70m ship into Littlehampton on a simulator.

Also on offer is; gig rowing; sailing and power boats; thundercat racing; jet ski stunts; flyboards and hoverboards as well as amphibious cars.

‘Plenty of fun activities for families throughout the day’

Back for the first time since 2019, the popular lifeboat station open day gives the public a ‘unique chance’ to find out all about the vital role its volunteers play in saving lives at sea.

From 10am to 3pm, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the lifeboat station’s two lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – and meet their volunteer crews.

Demonstrations will take place in Littlehampton Harbour throughout the day. Members of the public will also be able to tour the boathouse, including the crew room.

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be able to open our doors to the public again.

"The lifeboat station has played such an important role in Littlehampton for many years, and we are proud to serve our local community.

"We couldn’t save lives at sea without the kindness and continued support of the public, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our lifeboat station.’

Subject to taskings and availability, a lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI’s neighbouring lifeboat station, Shoreham RNLI, will be visiting the harbour.

There will also be ‘plenty of fun activities for families throughout the day’, the RNLI said.

A spokesperson added: “The RNLI’s mascot ‘Stormy Stan’ will be greeting people at the lifeboat station, alongside his inflatable Shannon Class lifeboat.

"Children will also be able to take part in ‘Stormy Stan’s Scavenger Hunt’ – a search for ten mini ‘Stormy Stans’ that will be hidden around the lifeboat station.

"Children can also enter a competition to dress as quickly as they can in full RNLI crew kit.”

A fundraising team will also be running a ‘cover the flag’ game and a stall selling RNLI and coastal-themed goodies.

All proceeds will help save lives at sea.