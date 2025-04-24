Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Thursday, April 24.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 7.30am that the A27 westbound was partially blocked – between Polegate and Wilmington – after an ‘incident involving a deer’.

The road had reopened by 8am, it has been reported.

However, roadworks continue to cause delays on the A27 in East Sussex.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “A27 at Hollingbury roadworks continue to cause delays in both directions.”

AA Traffic News added: “Queueing traffic on A27 both ways at A23 London Road. In the construction area.

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between A270 Lewes Road (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound between A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Average speed ten mph.”

Elsewhere in East Sussex, the AA has reported delays on Boship Roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22 (Golden Cross). Motorists are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

A report for Saltdean read: “Delays increasing on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Sutton Avenue and Cranleigh Avenue. Average speed ten mph.”

Over in West Sussex, delays are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound – with an average speed of ten mph.

A report for Arundel, meanwhile, read: “Delays increasing on A27 Chichester Road westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

A report for Littlehampton read: “Delays increasing on A259 eastbound between Worms Lane and Church Lane. Average speed ten mph.”

In Storrington, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on the A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike. Motorists are said to be travelling at an average speed pf five mph.

The AA reported queueing traffic on A24 northbound at the Washington roundabout – in the construction area.

Traffic is said to be slow in Chichester this morning.

The AA reported: “Delays on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

“Delays easing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Over in Surrey, the AA has reported slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone) – ‘past Clacket Lane Services’. The estimated travel time in the area is 25 minutes.

The AA added: “Delays of eight minutes on M25 clockwise between M25 and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 15 mph.

“Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J7 M23 J8. Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M25 clockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays of three minutes on M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 (Staines) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey). Average speed 25 mph.

“Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A322 southbound between Windsor Ride and M3 J3 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Average speed ten mph.

“Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A31 Down Lane eastbound between A31 and A3. Average speed 15 mph.”