Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday, March 26.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, delays are ‘easing rapidly’ after a collision on the A27.

An earlier AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout). Congestion to all the way back to Polegate.

“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on A27 westbound between A27 and The Village (Alciston turn off). Average speed 15 mph.”

Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday, March 26. Photo: National World stock image

This alert has since been removed.

Sussex Traffic Watch added: “RTC reported as cleared [and] delays easing rapidly.”

Elsewhere in East Sussex, motorists have been advised to expect delays in Bexhill. This is due to roadworks – with multi-way temporary lights on A259 Luttle Common Road, at the junction with Sutherland Avenue.

In West Sussex, the A259 at Climping is now open after a collision overnight.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 6.40am that the road was still closed for ‘RTC investigation work’. It had reopened by 7am.

The traffic information service, on social media, has advised where traffic is slow in the county:

– A259 eastbound slow and queuing traffic towards the Ford Road roundabout in Climping;

– Delays increasing on A27 eastbound [in Worthing] between Half Moon Lane and Sompting Road. Average speed ten mph.

– Delays easing on A27 eastbound [in Chichester] between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Meanwhile, in Surrey, the A3 is closed due to overrunning roadworks northbound from A333 to Old Portsmouth Road (Thursley). This is reportedly ‘either side of the Hindhead Tunnel’, according to AA Traffic News.

The AA added: “Severe delays increasing on A3 northbound between A3 and A325 Woolmer Road. Average speed ten mph.”

There is also slow traffic on A3 Guildford and Godalming Bypass southbound near A31 Down Lane. The AA reported congestion to the Wooden Bridge pub – in the construction area.

The traffic information service added: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A3 southbound between A320 Woking Road (Stoke Crossroads) and Beechcroft Drive. Average speed ten mph.

"Severe delays of eleven minutes on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 J5 and J6 A22 (Godstone).”