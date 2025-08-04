Sussex and Surrey train delays explained amid signalling issue, train fault and gas leak

This is why trains have been subject to delays in Sussex and Surrey.

Southern Rail reported at 7.20am on Monday (August 4) that a fault has occurred with the signalling system at East Croydon.

Some southbound trains through this area ‘will face delays’, Southern said – with stations in Sussex and Surrey among those impacted.

A social media notice explained: “This will affect trains running towards the below stations, from London Victoria.

“Bognor Regis, Portsmouth Harbour (via Horsham), Eastbourne, Littlehampton (via Hove), Ore, Reigate and Gatwick Airport.

“You will not need to use an alternative route of travel, but you should allow an additional 20 minutes to complete your journey as your train may be delayed.”

The train company has altered some services – ‘in order to ease delays through this area’, and ‘maintain passenger connections’.

– Services which usually run between East Croydon and Watford Junction will run between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction;

– Services which usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will call additionally at Selhurst to provide connections from East Croydon;

– Services which usually run between East Grinstead and London Victoria will call additionally at Selhurst to assist with connections from East Croydon.

Southern Rail said station information screens and journey planners are up to date with the latest train running information, adding: “Please ensure you check your journey before you travel.”

This comes after two railway incidents on Sunday caused evening and night-time delays across Sussex.

"Due to a fault on a train between Barnham and Bognor Regis, all lines to and from Bognor Regis are currently blocked,” Southern reported at 10.30pm.

"Services may be altered, cancelled or delayed. Please check your journey before you travel.

"If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Trains that normally run to Bognor Regis were terminated and restarted at Barnham while this issue was being worked on.

A replacement bus was organised to help people travel between Barnham and Bognor Regis.

The incident was resolved around 1am, when Southern advised: “Disruption caused by a fault on a train has now ended.”

Just after 4pm on Sunday, Southern Rail reported that it was ‘made aware of a gas leak’ near the railway in East Sussex.

The train company advised that Buxted and Uckfield stations could not be served, whilst the incident was ongoing.

Trains that run between Oxted and Uckfield had to terminate and restart at Crowborough.

Southern Rail said passengers could use tickets on alternative Southern services between Lewes, Haywards Heath, and London.

Southern later confirmed that the gas leak had been cleared and lines had reopened.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more whilst travelling by train, you are entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation