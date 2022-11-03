Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex railway disruption after lightning strike damages signal box

A lightning strike has damaged a train signal box in Sussex this evening (Thursday, November 3).

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

Southern Rail reported just before 7.30pm that lightning has damaged the signal box between Barnham and Chichester.

“As a result, service are being delayed,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, which runs from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Motorists have been advised to take care, as heavy rain ‘may bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions’.

Southern Rail said rail lines remain open but services on the following routes may be delayed in the Chichester area:

- Between London Victoria and Portsmouth / Southampton.

- Between Brighton / Littlehampton and Portsmouth / Southampton.

The spokesperson added: “Please allow extra time when travelling this evening.”

