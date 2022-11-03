Sussex railway disruption after lightning strike damages signal box
A lightning strike has damaged a train signal box in Sussex this evening (Thursday, November 3).
Southern Rail reported just before 7.30pm that lightning has damaged the signal box between Barnham and Chichester.
“As a result, service are being delayed,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.
It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, which runs from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning.
Motorists have been advised to take care, as heavy rain ‘may bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions’.