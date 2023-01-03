A fresh round of train strikes have begun today (Tuesday, January 3), with very few services running in Sussex.

On what is the first day back to work for thousands of workers after the Christmas break, a rail strike by 40,000 RMT union members has caused four in five trains to be cancelled.

The 48-hour walk-out is the first of two planned this week by the RMT Union across the UK – in England, Scotland and Wales. Members of train drivers' union Aslef will strike on Thursday (January 5).

RMT workers will walk-out for another 48 hours on Friday (January 6) and Saturday (January 7).

What trains are running today (Tuesday, January 3)?

Southern said two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport and Brighton only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only.

Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only.

Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only.

Only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’

A Southern spokesperson said: “The national advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary and expect severe disruption.

“The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon. Some stations will not be served on strike days. Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.

"The disruption from a strike day will have a knock-on effect as the railway will be unavailable overnight meaning that trains and crew will not be in the correct locations to provide the normal service. This means that first services will begin much later than normal, with no services before 7am. This could be later depending on where you are travelling from, so make sure to check your journey.

“We expect first services to be extremely crowded and you may not be able to board your chosen service. You are advised to start your journey later on in the morning.”

