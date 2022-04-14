Sussex travel: Here is your morning travel update for Thursday, April 14

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, April 14.

Disruptions are expected on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and the A24 North until 11.59pm on Wednesday, April 20.

The disruptions are due to emergency roadworks.

Traffic news

Southern said trains between Uckfield/East Grinstead and East Croydon will be disrupted this morning due to overrunning engineering works.

A Southern spokesperson said, “Please check your journey before travelling between East Croydon and Uckfield/East Grinstead this morning.

“You may need to make use of an alternative route to reach your destination.”

There could be delays on the A27 in both directions between Polegate and Berwick due to long-term construction work.

Disruptions due to roadworks are expected on the A259 between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill East and the A2036.

The public has been told to expect a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, April 15.