Here is your evening travel report for Sussex on Thursday, May 11.

A collision involving two cars has partially blocked Clay Lane in Chichester, according to AA Traffic sources. This is causing heavy traffic both ways at Salthill Road.

There is additional travel chaos in Chichester due to a lane on the A27 being closed for ‘emergency barrier repairs’.

Heavy traffic has been reported eastbound from the Emsworth Services to A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

‘Severe delays’ of at least 39 minutes have also been reported on the A27 westbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

Long delays are reportedly leading to congestion towards Portfield Roundabout, with further delays northbound on Stockbridge Road. Traffic is also said to be queuing on Bognor Road, on the approach to the Chichester Bypass.

Meanwhile, there is queueing traffic on A259 Fishbourne Road West both ways near The Woolpack Inn. This is reportedly due to temporary traffic lights around the electricity works, which will remain in place until May 22.

Stagecoach South reported on Twitter that its 700 service towards Havant is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes due to roadworks on the Fishbourne roundabout.

Sussex traffic report

A number of incidents have also been reported in Hastings this evening.

‘Due to youths throwing objects at buses’, Stagecoach South East has reported that its 22 service will not be serving Oxford Road and Stonehouse Drive ‘for the remainder of the evening’.

Its statement added: “The safety of our drivers and customers comes first.”

Meanwhile, the B2093 has reportedly reopened after a collision involving a van and a car. The incident happened at The Ridge Eastbound, near The Conquest Hospital.

A two-car collision has also been reported on Charles Road West, with slow traffic westbound at The Green.

Over in Cuckfield, Hanlye Lane is partly blocked Westbound due to an accident near Lullings Farm, AA Traffic sources said.

Meanwhile, Southern Rail has warned the trains may be delayed in Sussex due to ‘severe weather’ conditions.

