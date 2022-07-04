Sussex Roads Police

A284 Steyning Road was closed following a ‘serious crash’ last night (Sunday), according to Sussex Roads Police officer Glen McArthur. Traffic sources suggest the road has now reopened.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A23 at Handcross. Traffic is said to be coping well but the police are reportedly en route to investigate.

Another stalled vehicle has been reported on B2036 Balcombe Road between B2110 Paddockhurst Road and M23 J10A (Crawley South / Balcombe). Traffic is, again, coping well.

There is, however, traffic congestion on A22 London Road between Felbridge and East Grinstead.

Over in Chichester, delays are reportedly increasing on A27 eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is queueing traffic at the Fishbourne roundabout but delays are said to be easing on Chichester Bypass eastbound.

There is further queuing traffic eastbound on the A27 in Worthing and on Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush junction).

Meanwhile, Worthing’s Gratwicke Road has reopened following an armed police incident. Dramatic photos from last night show a police dog unit and officers armed with guns swarming the road near the seafront.

In East Sussex, Eastbourne's St Aubyns Road was closed following a flat fire last night. Traffic sources show this road reopened this morning.