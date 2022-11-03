According to AA Traffic reports, at least nine roads are closed in East Sussex.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, which runs from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Motorists have been advised to take care, as heavy rain ‘may bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions’.

According to AA Traffic reports, at least nine roads are closed in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malvern Way, near Hastings, is closed both ways from B2093 The Ridge to Pennine Rise. This is reportedly due to a road traffic collision, involving two cars.

These roads are reportedly closed, due to flooding, in Sussex this evening:

- Barcombe Mills Road both ways from Wellingham Lane to Crink Hill

- Norlington Lane both ways between Bishops Lane and GreenStorm Claudio in Sussex: Dramatic photos show collapsed pier, tree on cars and flooded railway line Lane (at the river bridge)

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Gun Road both ways from Shepherds Hill to B2102 (Blackboys)

- Piccadilly Lane both ways from Bainden House to Newick Lane (Mayfield)

- B2100 Mayfield Lane both ways between Gillow Lane and Weald Hall (Wadhurst)

- Church Road both ways from B2104 North Street to Church Lane (Hellingly)

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Station Road both ways from Park Road to Church Road (Hellingly)

- Saltmarsh Lane both ways from B2104 to Rickney Lane (Hailsham)