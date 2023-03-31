Following heavy rainfall overnight, amidst a yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office, there is flooding on the B2028 Ardingly/Lindfield area alongside the River Ouse.
That’s according to Sussex resident Edward Holt, who uses his Twitter page to create ‘community awareness of incidents and crime on a county scale’.
He reported that both lanes / directions are covered but ‘it's not too deep in the centre of the road’.
AA Traffic sources have reported there is also surface water at Pyecombe in Mid Sussex – on A23 London Road northbound near the A273. Drivers are advised to approach with care, due to reports of water running across the road near the petrol station causing a hazard.
There are also reports of a collision near Ditchling – on B2112 Common Lane. Heavy traffic has been reported both ways at South View.
Meanwhile, according to Sussex Traffic Watch, Alfriston Road in East Sussex – between the south side of Alfriston Village and the Drusillas roundabout carriageway – is flooded. Motorists have been told to ‘beware of vehicles in the middle of the carriageway’ and take caution.
It has also been reported this morning that a tree has fallen in Crowborough. A26 Beacon Road is blocked both ways from Church Road to Goldsmiths Avenue, resulting in queueing traffic.
A tree also fell on the railway line in the early hours of this morning.
Southern Rail reported before 6am that it was ‘aware of a tree on the line’ between Fareham and Southampton Central station.