These are the roads to avoid if you are travelling in Sussex this morning (Friday, March 31).

Following heavy rainfall overnight, amidst a yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office, there is flooding on the B2028 Ardingly/Lindfield area alongside the River Ouse.

That’s according to Sussex resident Edward Holt, who uses his Twitter page to create ‘community awareness of incidents and crime on a county scale’.

He reported that both lanes / directions are covered but ‘it's not too deep in the centre of the road’.

Sussex traffic

AA Traffic sources have reported there is also surface water at Pyecombe in Mid Sussex – on A23 London Road northbound near the A273. Drivers are advised to approach with care, due to reports of water running across the road near the petrol station causing a hazard.

There are also reports of a collision near Ditchling – on B2112 Common Lane. Heavy traffic has been reported both ways at South View.

Meanwhile, according to Sussex Traffic Watch, Alfriston Road in East Sussex – between the south side of Alfriston Village and the Drusillas roundabout carriageway – is flooded. Motorists have been told to ‘beware of vehicles in the middle of the carriageway’ and take caution.

It has also been reported this morning that a tree has fallen in Crowborough. A26 Beacon Road is blocked both ways from Church Road to Goldsmiths Avenue, resulting in queueing traffic.

A tree also fell on the railway line in the early hours of this morning.

Southern Rail reported before 6am that it was ‘aware of a tree on the line’ between Fareham and Southampton Central station.

This caused temporary delays on the line towards Brighton and London. Train services running through these stations were cancelled or terminated at and started back from Fareham.

