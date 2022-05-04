This is when busy Hastings road will be closed for major repairs

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works on The Ridge West, Hastings.

Work will start on Monday, May 9 and continue until Friday, May 13. The team will work between 8pm and 5am each night.

Karl Taylor, assistant director of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “This is a very busy, well used road and this work will create a smoother drive for motorists.

“We appreciate that these improvements will cause some disruption, but we hope to keep this to a minimum by carrying out the work in the evenings and overnight and would ask residents to bear with us.” The road will remain open during the first night (May 9) with temporary traffic lights in operation, but will then be closed the following four nights.

Junction Road will be closed when the temporary lights are in operation. A suitable diversion will be signed on site.

The road will be closed for the remaining four nights (10-13 May) between 8pm and 5am each night from Harrow Lane to Queensway.

Traffic will be diverted via Harrow Lane, A21 Sedlescombe Road North, Old Harrow Road, Ashbrook Road, Battle Road, The Ridge West and vice versa.

Details of this work and a full schedule of planned work across East Sussex can be found on the East Sussex Highways website.