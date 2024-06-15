Traffic held on M23 after multi-vehicle collision on Sussex / Surrey border
National Highways reported at 7.40am that traffic was being held on the M23 northbound, near Horley and Redhill (junction nine to eight) due to a collision involving three cars.
A social media statement reported that debris and barrier damage was being cleared and assessed.
Delays of 30 minutes and approximately two and a half miles of congestion was reported ‘on the approach’ – back to junction nine, affecting Gatwick Airport.
In an update at 8.15am, National Highways reported that two lanes were now open on the M23 northbound – but the inside lane remained closed.
At 9.20am, a spokesperson added: “All lanes are now open on the M23 northbound. The earlier collision involving three cars, debris and barrier damage has now been cleared.
“Delays of less than 10 minutes remain on the approach.”
