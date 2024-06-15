Traffic held on M23 after multi-vehicle collision on Sussex / Surrey border

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Jun 2024, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A multi-vehicle collision was reported on the M23 this morning (Saturday, June 15).

National Highways reported at 7.40am that traffic was being held on the M23 northbound, near Horley and Redhill (junction nine to eight) due to a collision involving three cars.

A social media statement reported that debris and barrier damage was being cleared and assessed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays of 30 minutes and approximately two and a half miles of congestion was reported ‘on the approach’ – back to junction nine, affecting Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

In an update at 8.15am, National Highways reported that two lanes were now open on the M23 northbound – but the inside lane remained closed.

At 9.20am, a spokesperson added: “All lanes are now open on the M23 northbound. The earlier collision involving three cars, debris and barrier damage has now been cleared.

“Delays of less than 10 minutes remain on the approach.”

Related topics:TrafficSurreySussexM23National HighwaysGatwick Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.