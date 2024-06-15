Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-vehicle collision was reported on the M23 this morning (Saturday, June 15).

National Highways reported at 7.40am that traffic was being held on the M23 northbound, near Horley and Redhill (junction nine to eight) due to a collision involving three cars.

A social media statement reported that debris and barrier damage was being cleared and assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 30 minutes and approximately two and a half miles of congestion was reported ‘on the approach’ – back to junction nine, affecting Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

In an update at 8.15am, National Highways reported that two lanes were now open on the M23 northbound – but the inside lane remained closed.

At 9.20am, a spokesperson added: “All lanes are now open on the M23 northbound. The earlier collision involving three cars, debris and barrier damage has now been cleared.