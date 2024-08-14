Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that there will be a weekend closure of the southbound Blackwall Tunnel soon.

They announced that the closure will take place from September 7-9 to support the opening of the new Silvertown Tunnel.

TfL said the closure is in addition to the planned southbound closure across the weekend of August 17-19.

Nick Fairholme, director of Capital Delivery – Systems at TfL, said: “We are now in the final phase of works to complete the Silvertown Tunnel and these closures will help us to start to get the tunnel ready to open. We appreciate that these planned weekend works will have an impact on some drivers and are doing everything we can to limit potential disruption – including ensuring a northbound route through the Blackwall Tunnel is maintained throughout.”

TfL said the closure will allow for the final road configuration to be implemented, and for road resurfacing and safety barrier works to be carried out.

A TfL spokesperson said: "The new modern tunnel linking Silvertown in east London to the Greenwich Peninsula will reduce journey times and help manage air pollution. It will also support economic growth and allow TfL to increase the number of buses able to cross the river in this area from five to 21 buses an hour in each direction during the busiest times between 07:00 to 19:00 Monday to Friday – all of which will be zero emission at the tailpipe.

“Across the weekends, the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed for southbound traffic and drivers will need to take alternative routes. Northbound traffic will not be affected by these closures as traffic will be diverted through the southbound Blackwall Tunnel when required. The weekend closures will start at 00:01 on the Saturday morning, with southbound traffic being restored by 05:00 on the Monday morning at the latest. Further information about the closures can be found at tfl.gov.uk/blackwall-tunnel.”

TfL is advising drivers in Sussex, Surrey and beyond to plan their routes in advance, check before they travel and consider other potential traffic impacts or restrictions, like the height and weight limits at Rotherhithe Tunnel and Tower Bridge.

A spokesperson said: “Drivers of HGVs, as well as vans more than two metres in height or weighing more than two tonnes, are advised to consider routes away from central London across the weekends where possible. To help inform drivers of the works, additional variable messaging signs will be placed on the main roads approaching the Blackwall Tunnel. TfL has also worked with third party app providers, such as Waze, to help ensure drivers who regularly use the Blackwall Tunnel are alerted to the southbound closure and that the closure is shown in any route-planning over the weekend.

"The route 108, the only bus route that operates through the Blackwall Tunnel, will be split in two, operating between both Lewisham and North Greenwich and between Canning Town and Stratford. Customers are advised to then change onto the Jubilee line to cross the river to complete their journeys. TfL will also ensure that customers of the route 108 who then use the Jubilee line as part of their journey over the weekend will avoid being charged for the Tube section of their journey via an automatic refund which will be processed after the weekend. The Mayor’s Hopper fare will also mean that customers won’t be charged for any additional bus journeys on the other side of the river, providing they begin within an hour of touching in on the first bus. From 00:01 on the Monday mornings of the closure, northbound buses will return to their normal route and southbound buses will be diverted via Tower Bridge until the tunnel is re-opened to southbound traffic.”