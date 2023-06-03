West Sussex road closed following collision

A road in West Sussex has been closed in both directions because of an earlier collision, the AA said.

The AA said the two vehicle collision on the A29 Shripney Road, north of Shripney, between the A259 and Sack Lane was first reported at 1.25pm today (Saturday, June 3).

‘Stationary’ traffic has also been seen due to the collision, according to the AA.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender from Bognor Regis, as well as crews from Littlehampton and Worthing, attended the incident but have since left the scene.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.