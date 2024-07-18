Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wizz Air has today (July 18) announced over seven million passengers have travelled with the airline through London Gatwick, to more than 15 countries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone was celebrated on a flight from Budapest Airport to London Gatwick and comes as the airline welcomes the delivery of its 132nd Airbus A321neo aircraft recently at the Airbus factory in Hamburg.

To celebrate the airline’s recent 20th anniversary and this milestone, the airline hosted a ‘lucky dip’ competition for passengers at the airport on Thursday (July 18), where 20 winners were gifted with Wizz Air vouchers worth £100 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the opening of the Gatwick base in October 2020, Wizz Air has continued to grow its operations at the airport.

Wizz Air has today (July 18) announced over seven million passengers have travelled with the airline through London Gatwick, to more than 15 countries. Picture contributed

The airline currently operates flights from London Gatwick to 26 destinations such as Athens, Krakow, Prague and Vienna in 17 countries.

The airline currently employs 250 people at its Gatwick base.

The airline also recently launched a new direct summer route from London Gatwick to Varna, Bulgaria, offering more choice to UK travellers looking to explore new destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamara Nikiforova, senior communications manager at Wizz Air, said: “Marking seven million passengers at London Gatwick is an incredibly exciting milestone for Wizz Air.

“As one of Wizz Air UK’s bases, London Gatwick is an important hub for our team and partners.

“We would like to thank our crew and staff for their continued support and dedication to our passengers.

“We remain committed to offering customers low-cost airfares to the best off-the-beaten-track destinations in Europe and beyond, and can’t wait to welcome more passengers onboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Wear, London Gatwick’s VP of aviation development, added: “I’m incredibly pleased to see Wizz Air deliver seven million passengers at London Gatwick.

“They have grown consistently since opening their base in the Autumn of 2020 and are a highly valued airline to the Airport.

“We look forward to welcoming the next seven million passengers!”

Wizz Air flights from London Gatwick Airport can be booked online at wizzair.com or via the Wizz Air mobile app.