Two missing teens from Hastings may be in Eastbourne

Alfie Healy and Riley Link-Smith are missing from Hastings and police believe they are together.
Police described 16-year-old Riley as 5’8” tall, of a medium build and with short brown hair. He occasionally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, light grey jogging bottoms and carrying a grey/black Adidas backpack.
Police say Alfie is 15, 5’8” tall, of a slim build and with shaved, brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms with a light grey hoodie and a backpack with a wasp emblem.
According to police, they may be in the Hastings or Eastbourne areas and could use the rail network.
If you see them, please contact police via 101, quoting serial 1391 of 17/03.
