Two missing teens from Hastings may be in Eastbourne

Two teenagers are missing from Hasting and could be in the Eastbourne area according to police.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 18th March 2022, 5:51 pm

Alfie Healy and Riley Link-Smith are missing from Hastings and police believe they are together.

Police described 16-year-old Riley as 5’8” tall, of a medium build and with short brown hair. He occasionally wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, light grey jogging bottoms and carrying a grey/black Adidas backpack.

Police say Alfie is 15, 5’8” tall, of a slim build and with shaved, brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms with a light grey hoodie and a backpack with a wasp emblem.

Missing Alfie and Riley. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220318-174243001

According to police, they may be in the Hastings or Eastbourne areas and could use the rail network.

If you see them, please contact police via 101, quoting serial 1391 of 17/03.

