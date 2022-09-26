Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two people treated by ambulance service following Eastbourne flat fire

Two people were treated by the ambulance service after a blaze broke out at a flat in Eastbourne, according to a spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:14 pm

The fire service explained that the blaze broke out in a flat in Upperton Road at around 9pm on Saturday, September 24.

Firefighters were alerted by an automatic fire alarm, according to ESFRS.

A spokesperson from the fire service added: “Crews from Eastbourne and Seaford fire stations used breathing apparatus to rescue one person.

Most Popular

The fire service was called to the incident

“Two other casualties were given oxygen therapy firefighters before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.”

A spokesperson from the South East Coast Ambulance Service explained that while two people were assessed and treated by a crew, they declined further hospital treatment.

Sussex Police confirmed that officers had attended the incident but said they believe there were no suspicious circumstances behind the flat fire.

READ THIS:Body of local man found in Eastbourne park

Burger King reopens its doors to Eastbourne residents

PICTURES: Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race 2022

Sussex PoliceSeafordSouth East Coast Ambulance Service