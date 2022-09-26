Two people treated by ambulance service following Eastbourne flat fire

The fire service explained that the blaze broke out in a flat in Upperton Road at around 9pm on Saturday, September 24.

Firefighters were alerted by an automatic fire alarm, according to ESFRS.

A spokesperson from the fire service added: “Crews from Eastbourne and Seaford fire stations used breathing apparatus to rescue one person.

The fire service was called to the incident

“Two other casualties were given oxygen therapy firefighters before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.”

A spokesperson from the South East Coast Ambulance Service explained that while two people were assessed and treated by a crew, they declined further hospital treatment.

Sussex Police confirmed that officers had attended the incident but said they believe there were no suspicious circumstances behind the flat fire.