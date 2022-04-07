Uckfield road shut due to ongoing fire

Fire crews are currently dealing with a fire in Uckfield.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:23 pm

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue said today (Thursday, April 7), “At 2.30pm, we were called to attend a derelict property on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire.

“Firefighters from Uckfield, Lewes and Forest Row are currently in attendance.

“Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Fire in Uckfield

“We are advising the public to please avoid the area as the road will be not be accessible.”

