Uckfield road shut due to ongoing fire

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue said today (Thursday, April 7), “At 2.30pm, we were called to attend a derelict property on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire.

“Firefighters from Uckfield, Lewes and Forest Row are currently in attendance.

“Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Fire in Uckfield

“We are advising the public to please avoid the area as the road will be not be accessible.”