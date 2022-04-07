Uckfield road shut due to ongoing fire

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue said today (Thursday, April 7), “At 2.30pm, we were called to attend a derelict property on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire.
“Firefighters from Uckfield, Lewes and Forest Row are currently in attendance.
“Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“We are advising the public to please avoid the area as the road will be not be accessible.”
