East Sussex businesses warned about £2k covid grant deadline

The Covid-19 Recovery Funds Programme, which has offered business support and grants of up to £2,000 since July 2021, is due to end in June 2022.

With mounting inflation and energy costs set to affect business activity in all sectors over the coming months, the programme’s backers are encouraging new applicants to come forward for help before it is too late.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn Brookes, project manager for WSX Enterprise, said: “The programme is there to iron out and remove any blockers stopping you from going ahead with your business.

Mandy Ranger and Darran Foss, who run the South Downs holiday let business Alfriston Woodland Cabins, have used their grant to invest in vital computer equipment.. SUS-220604-151642001

“It is especially relevant now as people with small businesses start to build back stronger from the impact of Covid, but see rising living costs, inflation and higher energy bills kicking in.

“We have made it as easy as possible for people to access help under the programme through one-to-one contact with experienced business advisers, group support, a wealth of online resources and of course the grant funding.”

Business owners already helped by the scheme have spoken about the positive impact the funds had on them.

Nicki Painter, founder of The Secret Wardrobe, a ladies’ fashion boutique business based in Seaford, used the grant funding to improve her website sales during lockdown.

She said: “Everything is more streamlined and effective now, The scheme has helped us update our online point-of-sale systems and link up our website and store activities for easier management.

“The webinars and tutorials are really useful and the advisers can put you in touch with the right people and resources for your particular circumstances. That is especially beneficial if you are not used to claiming grants.

“You always need to keep moving in business, reinventing yourself all the time and there really is nothing to lose by joining the programme to do that.”

Mandy Ranger, who runs a South Downs holiday let business, Alfriston Woodland Cabins, used the grant to invest in computer equipment which was vital in improving their website.

She added: “The whole programme, with its focus on starting and growing a business and having help with digital, fitted us perfectly. It has really helped and there aren’t any negatives.

“There is a lot more support than I first realised when we started.”

The founder of Eastbourne-based Tea 23, a tea company supplying to buyers online and through events and markets, said: “The programme has been the push I needed. It has given me a lot of extra support with digital marketing and website development.

“I am planning better and thinking more about the bigger picture. It has been a really useful experience. The online resources are great.

“As regards the grant, you might think £2,000 is not a lot in the grand scheme of things but for a start-up it can be a gamechanger.

“The cash injection can really help and to have the additional support of the business advisers and online resources on top is brilliant.”

For more information and to access help through the Covid-19 Recovery Funds Programme, visit the WSX Enterprise website