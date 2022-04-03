Warning for cooks as firefighters tackle two East Sussex kitchen fires in one afternoon

ESFRS said the first accidental blaze was at 4.30pm in Brighton in a high rise flat on Dyke Road.

The second, they said, was at about 6.30pm in a flat on Warriors Square in St Leonards, where crews tackling it had to use breathing apparatus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At both incidents, ESFRS said crews needed to assist the residents and ventilate the area to clear the smoke.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two separate kitchen fire incidents happened on Friday afternoon (April 1).

“Our job is to keep you safe,” said Group Manager Simon Neil.

“We ask that everyone ensures cooking is not left unattended, especially if you are cooking with oil,” he said, adding that working smoke alarms on every level of people’s homes are essential.

“If you’re not sure where to put them or how to install them, we can help with home safety visits, providing you with information and support, and even free alarms,” said Simon.

“The most important thing to remember is that if you have a fire in your home, leave immediately and call 999,” he said.

The fire service said people who would like to know more about a Covid-safe Home Safety Visit or phone call can visit www.esfrs.org or call 0800 177 7069