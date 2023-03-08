Newhaven RNLI have temporarily exchanged their resident Severn class 17-21 for one of the charities newest class of lifeboats, the Shannon class 13-40 ‘Eric’s Legend’.

The Shannon will be on service from Newhaven while the ‘David and Elizabeth Acland’ undergoes renovation works in Poole.

The lifeboat is named after philanthropist and avid RNLI supporter Eric Cass, whose life was celebrated in memorial by his wife Jean who funded a second RNLI lifeboat in his name.

Eric and Jean have been committed and generous supporters of the RNLI for decades. They had previously funded the Mersey-class lifeboat, Pride and Spirit, at Dungeness which was in operation from 1992 – 2014. Their incredible contribution to lifesaving at the RNLI didn’t stop there as they funded an extension to the lifeboat station at Dungeness in 1994.

Newhaven's new Shannon class 13-40 - ‘Eric’s Legend’

After a career in the production of pagers, and leaving a magnificent legacy in the arts alongside his wife, Eric sadly passed away in 2018. Jean made the decision then to support the RNLI once more by providing funds for a second lifeboat.

The Shannon class is packed with technology. Shannon lifeboat's are propelled by water jets, rather than propellers. This allows the Shannon to operate in shallow waters and to be intentionally beached. Newhaven RNLI’s crew have been training on the Shannon, refreshing skills and getting to know the new class of boat.

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain, says: “The water jets allow the Shannon to be extremely manoeuvrable, which is pronounced when operating alongside a casualty vessel or navigating around hazards."

He added: “Our volunteers give everything they can to ensure we stay on service and ready to help when we are needed. Turning skills to a different lifeboat has been a fun education for the team and the Shannon’s gained some supporters here.”

Newhaven’s volunteer crew launch to save lives at sea. But there is another crew here, vital to ensure we can rescue people in need. Volunteer fundraisers, visits officers and shop volunteers support us by raising vital funds to keep us afloat.The RNLI are looking for new volunteers, to join their lifesaving crew and help them to save everyone they can.

