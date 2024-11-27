Flood alerts issued across Sussex after county hit with yellow weather warning

Flood alerts have been issued across Sussex after the county was given a yellow weather warning by the Met Office.

13 flood alerts in total have been issued by the Environment Agency in Sussex as heavy rainfall comes to the county.

The Met Office weather warning states: “An area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday, becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time.

"Much of the warning area will see 15-20 mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas. There is a lower chance of 50 mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon.

"Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.”

Following the rainfall, the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to inform residents of where flooding is most likely.

A flood warning has also been issued for West Brook at Emsworth where the Environment Agency states that heavy rain is set to continue and flooding is to be ‘expected’.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for the following places:

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

Rivers Tillingham and Brede

Upper Ouse

Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream

Upper River Stour

Cranleigh Waters

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes

River Adur East Branch

River Adur West Branch

River Lox

River Uck

River Eden and Eden Brook

Upper River Way

Western Rother