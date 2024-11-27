Flood alerts issued across Sussex after county hit with yellow weather warning
13 flood alerts in total have been issued by the Environment Agency in Sussex as heavy rainfall comes to the county.
On Tuesday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex which is set to last until approximately 12pm on Wednesday, November 27.
The Met Office weather warning states: “An area of rain is expected to reach parts of southern England overnight Tuesday, becoming persistent and heavy in places for a time.
"Much of the warning area will see 15-20 mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas. There is a lower chance of 50 mm of rain in a few places, more likely for the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, before rain eases and clears by early afternoon.
"Given recent wet weather, some disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely.”
Following the rainfall, the Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to inform residents of where flooding is most likely.
A flood warning has also been issued for West Brook at Emsworth where the Environment Agency states that heavy rain is set to continue and flooding is to be ‘expected’.
The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for the following places:
River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
Rivers Tillingham and Brede
Upper Ouse
Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream
Upper River Stour
Cranleigh Waters
River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
River Adur East Branch
River Adur West Branch
River Lox
River Uck
River Eden and Eden Brook
Upper River Way
Western Rother
