Here is how hot it is expected to get in Eastbourne this week

The Met Office said the seaside town will have patches of sun throughout Monday (June 26) with highs of 20° and lows of 17°.
Eastbourne is expected to have an overcast day on Tuesday and Wednesday, although it could get up to 20° and 21° respectively.
On Thursday the town has a 50 and 60 per cent chance of rain from 7am-2pm with highs of 19° and lows of 16°, according to the Met Office.
Patches of sunshine are predicted on Friday morning ahead of an overcast day. The Met Office said the town will have highs of 19° and lows of 14°.
The town once again has a 50 per cent chance of rain for most of Saturday, although it could get up to 19°.
On Sunday Eastbourne is also set to reach highs of 19° despite experiencing an overcast day.